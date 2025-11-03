Illumination optimization .
Performance increase.
Translation correction in pt-pt and pt-br.
Softlock fix on red level.
Tapes fix on TV.
Dialogue correction of Jão and Duarte.
Increase lighting in some areas.
Fix version 1.8
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3262951
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update