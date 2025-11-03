 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20643201
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Illumination optimization .

  2. Performance increase.

  3. Translation correction in pt-pt and pt-br.

  4. Softlock fix on red level.

  5. Tapes fix on TV.

  6. Dialogue correction of Jão and Duarte.

  7. Increase lighting in some areas.

