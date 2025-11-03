 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20643159
Hello everyone!
We are still preparing our roadmap for future content, including a revamp of the difficulty system and better optimization. In the meantime, we have released a new patch to fix several issues.

Changelog:

  • Tweaked Scout difficulty to grant 2 HP after each battle (1 → 2)

  • Scout and Venturer difficulties now start you with 2 Medicinal Herbs (1 → 2)

  • Tweaked Venturer difficulty to grant 1 HP after each battle (0 → 1)

  • Please note that further changes to the difficulty system are planned

  • Made small image compression adjustments to slightly reduce game size

  • Fixed Undying talent corrupting creatures and removing them from the deck after using Undo

  • Fixed Undying creatures not being tameable after using Undo

  • Fixed Genotoxic (Silver Beetle) not returning the unevolved creature if the talent was extracted with a syringe

  • Fixed Genotoxic sometimes duplicating creatures

  • Fixed Bloom setting not working in boss fights

  • Fixed controller input getting stuck in the rename popup when not using Steam Big Picture Mode

  • Fixed XP rewards menu not being clickable with a controller

  • Fixed End Turn button not appearing unless a card was clicked in Pioneer mode

  • Fixed boss achievements not working in extra game modes

  • Fixed Bestiary entries not unlocking in No Taming mode

  • Removed the 5th boss from Endless mode

  • Fixed 5th boss sometimes killing its own card with a syringe

  • Fixed 5th boss’s creature being tameable

  • Auto and Fast-Auto text settings now work during the strategy phase

  • Silver Beetle now works on any creature that can evolve

Localization Fixes:

  • Fixed Scourge move missing a description in German

  • Fixed Reinforced Syringe description saying “Danger Level 4” instead of 3 in German

  • Fixed Protection effect description being incorrect in German

We are listening to your feedback and will continue improving the game. Stay tuned for more updates, and thank you for your support!

Changed files in this update

