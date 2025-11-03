Hello everyone!
We are still preparing our roadmap for future content, including a revamp of the difficulty system and better optimization. In the meantime, we have released a new patch to fix several issues.
Changelog:
Tweaked Scout difficulty to grant 2 HP after each battle (1 → 2)
Scout and Venturer difficulties now start you with 2 Medicinal Herbs (1 → 2)
Tweaked Venturer difficulty to grant 1 HP after each battle (0 → 1)
Please note that further changes to the difficulty system are planned
Made small image compression adjustments to slightly reduce game size
Fixed Undying talent corrupting creatures and removing them from the deck after using Undo
Fixed Undying creatures not being tameable after using Undo
Fixed Genotoxic (Silver Beetle) not returning the unevolved creature if the talent was extracted with a syringe
Fixed Genotoxic sometimes duplicating creatures
Fixed Bloom setting not working in boss fights
Fixed controller input getting stuck in the rename popup when not using Steam Big Picture Mode
Fixed XP rewards menu not being clickable with a controller
Fixed End Turn button not appearing unless a card was clicked in Pioneer mode
Fixed boss achievements not working in extra game modes
Fixed Bestiary entries not unlocking in No Taming mode
Removed the 5th boss from Endless mode
Fixed 5th boss sometimes killing its own card with a syringe
Fixed 5th boss’s creature being tameable
Auto and Fast-Auto text settings now work during the strategy phase
Silver Beetle now works on any creature that can evolve
Localization Fixes:
Fixed Scourge move missing a description in German
Fixed Reinforced Syringe description saying “Danger Level 4” instead of 3 in German
Fixed Protection effect description being incorrect in German
We are listening to your feedback and will continue improving the game. Stay tuned for more updates, and thank you for your support!
