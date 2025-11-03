Hello everyone!

We are still preparing our roadmap for future content, including a revamp of the difficulty system and better optimization. In the meantime, we have released a new patch to fix several issues.

Changelog:

Tweaked Scout difficulty to grant 2 HP after each battle (1 → 2)

Scout and Venturer difficulties now start you with 2 Medicinal Herbs (1 → 2)

Tweaked Venturer difficulty to grant 1 HP after each battle (0 → 1)

Please note that further changes to the difficulty system are planned

Made small image compression adjustments to slightly reduce game size

Fixed Undying talent corrupting creatures and removing them from the deck after using Undo

Fixed Undying creatures not being tameable after using Undo

Fixed Genotoxic (Silver Beetle) not returning the unevolved creature if the talent was extracted with a syringe

Fixed Genotoxic sometimes duplicating creatures

Fixed Bloom setting not working in boss fights

Fixed controller input getting stuck in the rename popup when not using Steam Big Picture Mode

Fixed XP rewards menu not being clickable with a controller

Fixed End Turn button not appearing unless a card was clicked in Pioneer mode

Fixed boss achievements not working in extra game modes

Fixed Bestiary entries not unlocking in No Taming mode

Removed the 5th boss from Endless mode

Fixed 5th boss sometimes killing its own card with a syringe

Fixed 5th boss’s creature being tameable

Auto and Fast-Auto text settings now work during the strategy phase