Update 142.1 - Steam Old Version(Default). Update 136 - Testpublic. Update 136 - Crossplayer

Update News

The new update is live, bringing major adjustments and improvements to skins, the map, and character gameplay.

New Map – Savanna-D4

On the Savanna_D4 Map, floating meshes on the landscape (trees, stones, and rocks) have been fixed.

Adjustment – Barn Owl

Barn Owl!

Improved flying mechanics and some animations of the owl.

Crocodile

Adjusted the eating and drinking capsule for the crocodile, which was too small.

Updated DLCs

Some DLCs have received updates, and from now on, all will receive periodic updates alongside the game, including new content and skins.

Updated DLC List:

Deluxe Skin

Legacy Skin

African Skin

Official Server & Player Server Panel

We are adjusting and improving the server rules with new features to bring a more realistic wildlife experience (Server: Animalia Survival Realism Official - Servidor Multiplayer).

We are also updating the Rcon panel due to some communication errors that were causing save issues.

In the Next Update:

Savanna_D4 Map Improvements:

Changed landscape materials

Adjusted rock and plant materials

Improved the owl’s flight in player view

We’re also preparing new additional content for the next update, which will include new skins, manes, and accessories.

The new DLC store will be available soon with many more amazing accessories and surprises.

High Brazil Studio Team – Animalia Survival