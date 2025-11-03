 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2 THE FINALS New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 November 2025 Build 20642999 Edited 3 November 2025 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Farmhand

  • Added two new stats to the stats tab: XP Per Farm Action and Gold Per Farm Action

  • Changed all references to XP/Gold Per Click to XP/Gold Per Farm Action to be more accurate

  • XP and Gold Per Click stats now factor in Farm Actions Per Click

  • Autofarm speed is now counted in Total XP and Gold Per Second stats on the Class tab

Squire

  • Web AFK Rewards now reward squire enemy drops based on your rare drop chance (This is to make AFKing the browser more equivalent to the Windows version)

  • If you have Class Swap unlocked and rebirth on the Researcher improving your Wisdom, the XP of the enemy you are fighting will automatically update (you used to need to cycle to a different enemy to see the change)

Researcher

  • Researcher pages are now visible on both the Research and Publish tabs

  • Pages are not longer rarely lost when pages are gained while submitting pages at the same time

Other Changes

  • Perk trees for all three classes now have arrows showing what direction the perk progression is going

  • Added version number to the Settings window

  • Rebirth Stats on the Stats tabs are now in class order (Hardiness, Might, Wisdom)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3459751
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link