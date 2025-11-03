Farmhand
Added two new stats to the stats tab: XP Per Farm Action and Gold Per Farm Action
Changed all references to XP/Gold Per Click to XP/Gold Per Farm Action to be more accurate
XP and Gold Per Click stats now factor in Farm Actions Per Click
Autofarm speed is now counted in Total XP and Gold Per Second stats on the Class tab
Squire
Web AFK Rewards now reward squire enemy drops based on your rare drop chance (This is to make AFKing the browser more equivalent to the Windows version)
If you have Class Swap unlocked and rebirth on the Researcher improving your Wisdom, the XP of the enemy you are fighting will automatically update (you used to need to cycle to a different enemy to see the change)
Researcher
Researcher pages are now visible on both the Research and Publish tabs
Pages are not longer rarely lost when pages are gained while submitting pages at the same time
Other Changes
Perk trees for all three classes now have arrows showing what direction the perk progression is going
Added version number to the Settings window
Rebirth Stats on the Stats tabs are now in class order (Hardiness, Might, Wisdom)
