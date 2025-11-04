Freedom's greetings, Helldivers!
Release Captain Morris here, coming to you this democratic Tuesday with a Freedom Delivery.
For this ongoing minor update, stability and balance improvements were the focus of the team.
We look forward to hearing how you feel - we're keeping the galaxy (and democracy) running smoothly.
Patch Highlights
Fixed crashes, including some hotjoining and stratagem-related crashes.
Reducing framerate stutters during drop-in sequence.
Fixed issues related to unused textures loaded into memory.
🔧 Fixes
Crashes
Fixed a crash after hotjoining a game that just started, and when the existing players use certain stratagems
Fixed a rare crash when enemies fall through the ground
Fixed a crash that occurs during missions when an encounter is triggered
Fix rare crash on mission load
Fixed crash which could occur when interacting quickly with the weapon customization menu
Miscellaneous
Extraction shuttle will no longer get into the landing stage when bumping into tall structures near the landing pad
Fix an issue with missing haptics when gamepads disconnect/reconnect
Fixed ragdolls falling through ground during certain sections of the Tutorial
Fixed issue where some unused textures were being loaded into memory accidentally on certain planet types
Optimizations
(PC only) Fixed for textures sometimes appearing low resolution even when memory is available
Reducing flashlight reaction on muzzle smoke on all weapons for a better FOV
Reduced frame rate stutters during the drop-in sequence
Optimized destruction on various tree assets to maintain performance when lots of trees are being destroyed
Known Issues
