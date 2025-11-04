 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Destiny 2 HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20642997 Edited 4 November 2025 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Freedom's greetings, Helldivers!

Release Captain Morris here, coming to you this democratic Tuesday with a Freedom Delivery.

For this ongoing minor update, stability and balance improvements were the focus of the team.
We look forward to hearing how you feel - we're keeping the galaxy (and democracy) running smoothly.

Patch Highlights

  • Fixed crashes, including some hotjoining and stratagem-related crashes.

  • Reducing framerate stutters during drop-in sequence.

  • Fixed issues related to unused textures loaded into memory.

🔧 Fixes


Crashes

  • Fixed a crash after hotjoining a game that just started, and when the existing players use certain stratagems

  • Fixed a rare crash when enemies fall through the ground

  • Fixed a crash that occurs during missions when an encounter is triggered

  • Fix rare crash on mission load

  • Fixed crash which could occur when interacting quickly with the weapon customization menu



Miscellaneous

  • Extraction shuttle will no longer get into the landing stage when bumping into tall structures near the landing pad

  • Fix an issue with missing haptics when gamepads disconnect/reconnect

  • Fixed ragdolls falling through ground during certain sections of the Tutorial

  • Fixed issue where some unused textures were being loaded into memory accidentally on certain planet types

Optimizations

  • (PC only) Fixed for textures sometimes appearing low resolution even when memory is available

  • Reducing flashlight reaction on muzzle smoke on all weapons for a better FOV

  • Reduced frame rate stutters during the drop-in sequence

  • Optimized destruction on various tree assets to maintain performance when lots of trees are being destroyed


    Known Issues

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 553851
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 1999180 Depot 553852
  • Loading history…
Depot 553853
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link