Freedom's greetings, Helldivers!



Release Captain Morris here, coming to you this democratic Tuesday with a Freedom Delivery.



For this ongoing minor update, stability and balance improvements were the focus of the team.

We look forward to hearing how you feel - we're keeping the galaxy (and democracy) running smoothly.



Patch Highlights





Fixed crashes, including some hotjoining and stratagem-related crashes.

Reducing framerate stutters during drop-in sequence.

Fixed issues related to unused textures loaded into memory.





🔧 Fixes





Crashes

Fixed a crash after hotjoining a game that just started, and when the existing players use certain stratagems

Fixed a rare crash when enemies fall through the ground

Fixed a crash that occurs during missions when an encounter is triggered

Fix rare crash on mission load

Fixed crash which could occur when interacting quickly with the weapon customization menu







Miscellaneous

Extraction shuttle will no longer get into the landing stage when bumping into tall structures near the landing pad

Fix an issue with missing haptics when gamepads disconnect/reconnect

Fixed ragdolls falling through ground during certain sections of the Tutorial

Fixed issue where some unused textures were being loaded into memory accidentally on certain planet types





Optimizations