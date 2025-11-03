NEW FEATURES
• Added First-Person Mode — available in the Settings → Controls menu
• Added deeper lakes and fixed whales spawning in rivers
• Introduced a new Foggy Forest biome — home to a spooky boss coming in the next update!
• You can now transform into previously captured animals by collecting yellow "XP" cubes
• XP cubes can be found in chests and have a chance to drop from knocked-out animals
• Added a new island biome
• Added a new cliff landmark
IMPROVEMENTS
• Improved Steam connectivity and made travel to new games smoother when everyone in your party dies
• Improved exposure and lighting in darker areas
• Increased default fog and added biome-specific fog variations for a more atmospheric world
BALANCE & FIXES
• Fixed an issue where whales couldn’t capture animals
• Fixed random animal teleportation
• Fixed grass shadows
• Removed the extra shiny spawn chance in the Cherry Blossom Forest — shiny animals now spawn across the entire world
Changed files in this update