NEW FEATURES

• Added First-Person Mode — available in the Settings → Controls menu

• Added deeper lakes and fixed whales spawning in rivers

• Introduced a new Foggy Forest biome — home to a spooky boss coming in the next update!

• You can now transform into previously captured animals by collecting yellow "XP" cubes

• XP cubes can be found in chests and have a chance to drop from knocked-out animals

• Added a new island biome

• Added a new cliff landmark

IMPROVEMENTS

• Improved Steam connectivity and made travel to new games smoother when everyone in your party dies

• Improved exposure and lighting in darker areas

• Increased default fog and added biome-specific fog variations for a more atmospheric world

BALANCE & FIXES

• Fixed an issue where whales couldn’t capture animals

• Fixed random animal teleportation

• Fixed grass shadows

• Removed the extra shiny spawn chance in the Cherry Blossom Forest — shiny animals now spawn across the entire world