Fixed bug when placing the final orb to the throne room you could not enter.

When collecting a new spell/weapon it updates the selected weapon in the UI.

Fixed issue not being able to select miniature spell after collecting the book.

Added destroyed enemies to the save file. Once they are defeated they will stay dead. Some locations they will still respawn.

Added new check for potions. If collected it will add each item to save file for permanent removal.

Added new check for player position. When loading the game the player will start at the position they saved the game at.