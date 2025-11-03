 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20642967
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue not being able to select miniature spell after collecting the book.

  • When collecting a new spell/weapon it updates the selected weapon in the UI.

  • Fixed bug when placing the final orb to the throne room you could not enter.

Additions

  • Added destroyed enemies to the save file. Once they are defeated they will stay dead. Some locations they will still respawn.

  • Added new check for potions. If collected it will add each item to save file for permanent removal.

  • Added new check for player position. When loading the game the player will start at the position they saved the game at.

  • Added new clock graphic inside the clock tower.

