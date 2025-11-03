Astranded Has Landed — Now Available on Steam!

Over a year and a half of development, Astranded is officially live on Steam!



Shot down and stranded. Skywalker and his loyal drone, Wolly, are forced into a fight for survival after their ship is blasted from orbit by a mysterious craft. Crashing onto an uncharted world, they find themselves hunted and trapped on a planet patrolled by an unknown alien robotic force. With limited supplies and danger at every turn, survival is the only option.

From the Developer

This project has been a true labor of passion, and I’m beyond excited to finally share it with you. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who followed Astranded’s journey, offered feedback, and supported its development — your input has been invaluable in shaping the experience it’s become. Now that Astranded is out in the world, your continued feedback will help it grow into something even greater as the game evolves and expands beyond its first release.