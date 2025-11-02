 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20642860 Edited 3 November 2025 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added new "ADS Field of View" option which scales FOV in ADS if you have a non-default FOV option
- Fixed ironsights on RPG
- Fixed disabling HUD where some UI elements would still show
- Fixed bug with kill log going away when spectating

Changed files in this update

Depot 3624371
