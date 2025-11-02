- Added new "ADS Field of View" option which scales FOV in ADS if you have a non-default FOV option
- Fixed ironsights on RPG
- Fixed disabling HUD where some UI elements would still show
- Fixed bug with kill log going away when spectating
Nov 2 Update Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
