Today's patch focuses on allowing a wider range of systems to play Melted Valor™. There are now video settings in the main menu. It should be noted that these are brand new experimental implementations, but it was a top priority to add them in as it was a big request from many people. With that, on my system resolution only worked when it is in window mode - it may vary between system to system.

Changes and improvements

Video settings in the main menu which allow altering of: Window Mode Resolution (On my system it only changes in Window Mode, just FYI) Shadow Quality Texture Quality Shader Quality Anti Aliasing VSync Frame Rate Cap

Made changes to the Main Menu background as well, depicting an Enforcer Robot in the background along with dead Ants, Green Forces and Tan Forces.

This is the first patch release since the Free Expansion Pack, which itself contained many patch and quality of life improvements. As a solo dev, I strive to perfect the game as much as possible - but with indie game quirks, I certainly appreciate your patience and support of Melted Valor™.

Reviews help immensely - If you've played and enjoyed anything about Melted Valor™, please consider leaving a review, together we are building something awesome and I'm honored to have been able to share it with you all.

Cheers friends!