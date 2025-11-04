is now available in full. Experience the full story and multiple harder difficulties in the full game release.

Black Fog is a survival horror with narrative elements, following the story of Kat and Eleanor, two ex-band members who haven't spoken in over two years. When a dark fog infused with a deadly neurotoxin encompasses the nation, Kat is inflicted with rampant hallucinations, unable to discern what is real, and what is not.

Throughout the night, you'll play as Kat while she attempts to survive an onslaught of dangerous manifestations. 300+ potential hallucinations will appear and distort the surrounding house. You will need to photograph them to stay alive, or else they will rapidly raise your anxiety to lethal heights. Alongside hallucinations, other entities will appear that will attempt to let toxins into the house, short circuit the power, and even attack you directly. Survive for 2 in-game hours until Eleanor arrives to drive you to safety.

Thanks for checking out the game! ːluvː