3 November 2025 Build 20642679 Edited 3 November 2025 – 18:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update includes significant changes to enemy behavior and pathfinding as requested by several players! Let us know how we did! :)

  • Enemy pathfinding now takes enemy start orientation into account
  • Reduced awareness of some enemies to make sneak attacks more predictable
  • Background audio changes

Changed files in this update

