- Enemy pathfinding now takes enemy start orientation into account
- Reduced awareness of some enemies to make sneak attacks more predictable
- Background audio changes
Update 11/2/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
This update includes significant changes to enemy behavior and pathfinding as requested by several players! Let us know how we did! :)
