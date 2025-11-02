 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20642647 Edited 2 November 2025 – 23:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A number of changes were made this patch, primarily adding to the options window and fixing various bug fixes

  • Fixed out of bounds behavior with bridgeshot

  • Fixed pause timer overflow issues

  • Added basic support for a variety of monitor sizes

  • Added mouse sensitivity option

  • Added clear save data function

  • Added additional in-game tooltips to all game modes

  • Disabled checkpoints for AXIS mode

  • Added additional checks for preventing a slow-motion bug in gauntlet mode

  • Fixed issue causing level select ambience to persist during levels

