A number of changes were made this patch, primarily adding to the options window and fixing various bug fixes
Fixed out of bounds behavior with bridgeshot
Fixed pause timer overflow issues
Added basic support for a variety of monitor sizes
Added mouse sensitivity option
Added clear save data function
Added additional in-game tooltips to all game modes
Disabled checkpoints for AXIS mode
Added additional checks for preventing a slow-motion bug in gauntlet mode
Fixed issue causing level select ambience to persist during levels
Changed files in this update