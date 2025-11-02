Update Notes – Multiplayer & New Beginnings

Hey everyone,

It’s been a while—I know. During this time, I’ve been dealing with major engine updates, performance adjustments, and technical challenges, all while thinking about how to properly thank you for your incredible support.

Without the patience, feedback, and dedication of this community, SILENT BREATH wouldn’t have come this far.

So, consider this a small token of my gratitude:

The Multiplayer Mode is here.

Bringing a system of this scale to life as a solo developer wasn’t easy—but it’s thanks to your support that it became possible.

This update isn’t just another feature; it’s a major step toward the game’s future.

You no longer have to wander the forest alone. The silence, the fear, the unknown—now you can face them together.

Of course, there’s still much to refine, and your feedback will continue to shape this journey.



Also, I didn’t want to limit this update to just a few testers.

I wanted everyone to experience it, help refine it together, and make sure that new players don’t miss the discounted price before it’s gone.

This is something we’ll build together, as a community.

Multiplayer Mode

Multiplayer is now live!

You can now explore the same world with your friends, survive together, and try not to lose each other in the dark.

Added pair animations and emotes

Integrated lossless VOIP system for crystal-clear communication

Gestures, movements, and voice now feel far more natural

The Sisters and Deadly Threats are now more aggressive and unpredictable—by the time you notice them, it might already be too late

I’ll be monitoring your feedback closely to patch bugs and improve balance rapidly.

Single Player Updates

Singleplayer is now divided into four unique modes:

Normal Footage

Screamer Footage

Hiker Footage

Hell Footage

Multiplayer features two distinct modes:

Normal Mode

Hardcore Mode

Each mode is designed to deliver a unique atmosphere and difficulty.

AI behaviors have been deeply refined, and several visual horror effects have been reworked.

New Systems & Features

Compass & Coordinate System: Losing your sense of direction is no longer that easy.

Endgame Statistics: Every multiplayer session now shows detailed post-match results.

Arachnophobia Mode: An accessibility option for players with spider phobia.

Technical Improvements

The entire engine has been updated for stability and smoother performance .

Optimizations now deliver noticeably higher FPS on lower-end systems.

FSR & DLSS updated for better clarity and frame-rate balance.

UI and settings menu redesigned—faster and more intuitive.

Microphone system rebuilt with improved noise filtering and voice detection.

Flashlight lighting rebalanced; shadows now interact more realistically.

Night scenes are now cleaner and sharper—grain issues resolved.

Bug Fixes & Balancing

Numerous small bugs fixed

Resolved potential memory leak issues

Improved several scare effects and camera transitions

Rebalanced Hide and Seek mode (AI logic, duration, visibility range)

Closing Words

This project has been far more than just a game—it’s been a journey of learning and growth.

Every bug, every update, and every bit of feedback has taught me something new.

The Multiplayer Mode stands as a thank-you to everyone who’s been part of this process.

See it not just as an update, but as a gesture of appreciation.

In the coming months, I’ll keep refining the multiplayer experience, adding more content, and pushing performance even further.

And yes—

🎉 Before 2025 ends, the Full Release will arrive.

Thank you for walking this path with me.

See you in the forest. 🌲

— Exodiac Studios