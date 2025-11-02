 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20642627 Edited 2 November 2025 – 23:06:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

After playing a lot this week while preparing things for the next major update, I've decided to deploy a small list of improvement and bug fixes. Here they are:

Version 1.1.00598 - Release notes

GAME FLOW

  • Final objective to complete a run on Year 1 can now only be complete during Transcension X

  • Goals menu button is now visible when you complete the game

UI

  • You can now click/tap through essence meter to skip dialogues

  • Harmony feature unlock tutorial image updated

  • Accelerated State of mind feedback text's lifetime in 'Fast duel speed' mode

BALANCING

  • Tier 1 entities are entirely excluded in the 5th realm generation (last realm before source)

  • Choosing a state of mind now also pauses the 'No preset' cooldown timer for entities (it used to only pause LHEA's timer)

  • Updated Ikenga's flute preset to increase chances of preset swapping

BUGS

  • Fixed: Transcension menu button appeared in the black realm map

  • Fixed: Camera zoom level was different in black realm map compared to all other realms

  • Fixed: Conflict between Defend casts and State of Mind dodge when entity cast a basic word

  • Fixed: Missing sound FX for preset swapping

  • Fixed: Wrong font size for colored words in Transcension menu

Enjoy and have a great week <3

Jo @ Soul Fuel Games

