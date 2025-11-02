Hi everyone!
After playing a lot this week while preparing things for the next major update, I've decided to deploy a small list of improvement and bug fixes. Here they are:
Version 1.1.00598 - Release notes
GAME FLOW
Final objective to complete a run on Year 1 can now only be complete during Transcension X
Goals menu button is now visible when you complete the game
UI
You can now click/tap through essence meter to skip dialogues
Harmony feature unlock tutorial image updated
Accelerated State of mind feedback text's lifetime in 'Fast duel speed' mode
BALANCING
Tier 1 entities are entirely excluded in the 5th realm generation (last realm before source)
Choosing a state of mind now also pauses the 'No preset' cooldown timer for entities (it used to only pause LHEA's timer)
Updated Ikenga's flute preset to increase chances of preset swapping
BUGS
Fixed: Transcension menu button appeared in the black realm map
Fixed: Camera zoom level was different in black realm map compared to all other realms
Fixed: Conflict between Defend casts and State of Mind dodge when entity cast a basic word
Fixed: Missing sound FX for preset swapping
Fixed: Wrong font size for colored words in Transcension menu
Enjoy and have a great week <3
Jo @ Soul Fuel Games
