Hi everyone!

After playing a lot this week while preparing things for the next major update, I've decided to deploy a small list of improvement and bug fixes. Here they are:

Version 1.1.00598 - Release notes

GAME FLOW

Final objective to complete a run on Year 1 can now only be complete during Transcension X

Goals menu button is now visible when you complete the game

UI

You can now click/tap through essence meter to skip dialogues

Harmony feature unlock tutorial image updated

Accelerated State of mind feedback text's lifetime in 'Fast duel speed' mode

BALANCING

Tier 1 entities are entirely excluded in the 5th realm generation (last realm before source)

Choosing a state of mind now also pauses the 'No preset' cooldown timer for entities (it used to only pause LHEA's timer)

Updated Ikenga's flute preset to increase chances of preset swapping

BUGS

Fixed: Transcension menu button appeared in the black realm map

Fixed: Camera zoom level was different in black realm map compared to all other realms

Fixed: Conflict between Defend casts and State of Mind dodge when entity cast a basic word

Fixed: Missing sound FX for preset swapping

Fixed: Wrong font size for colored words in Transcension menu

Enjoy and have a great week <3

Jo @ Soul Fuel Games