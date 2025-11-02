 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2 THE FINALS New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 November 2025 Build 20642614 Edited 2 November 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Summary

This update adds a major new 'Resistance' game mode. Revisit old maps with a stronger loadout and mutated zombies. Face increasingly difficult challenges with 20 unique gameplay modifiers, more defences in each map and a rebalanced upgrade tree for your zombies.

Changelog

General Updates

  • Adjusted rewards balance — rebalanced specials and abilities costs, increased corpse income, and adjusted upgrade unlock costs.

  • Various performance and stability improvements across multiple maps.

  • Improved visual clarity and layering on several structures and environmental elements.

  • Added multiple new resistance levels and modifiers to enhance replayability.

  • Added selectable starter modifiers when beginning a new run.

  • VSync is now enabled by default for smoother performance.

  • Improved enemy AI behaviour, accuracy, and aggression tuning for police, military, and civilians.

  • Added new turret visuals and animations.

  • Various SFX improvements — victory music now plays correctly.

Map & Level Changes

Brainstree

  • Added driveways to large houses in the southern area.

  • Removed graffiti from the pub exterior. Fixed layering issues in the takeaway building.

Fleshmere

  • Adjusted navigation mesh to exclude cargo ship building.

  • Fixed line-of-sight issues with specific map elements.

Deadmarsh

  • Improved navigation mesh in multiple areas.

  • Redesigned road system - added an alternate route into the prison courtyard for better vehicle flow.

  • Fixed zombie targeting behaviour with parked vehicles.

  • Fixed line-of-sight issues with certain map elements.

Scabborough

  • Added an alternate route into the theme park to improve level flow.

  • Fixed exterior visibility issue on the pub building.

  • Fixed line-of-sight issues with specific map elements.

Camp Rotterson

  • Improved navigation mesh in several areas.

  • Made helipads fully functional.

Bloodberry

  • Now rewards 1000 corpses upon first clear.

St. Slaughter

  • Fixed a layering issue in level geometry.

All Maps

  • Introduced four new levels of resistance.

  • Added map-wide landmine defences.

  • Increased helicopter spawn opportunities.

  • Rebalanced patrol defences — now featuring consistent vehicle and agent compositions per difficulty level.

Gameplay & Balance

  • Introduced Resistance Mode 1–5, each featuring unique modifiers for increased challenge.

  • Added option to reset DNA upgrades (costs two research points).

  • Rebalanced DNA upgrade trees for both standard and Patient Zero upgrades.

  • Improved Goo Rain event — shorter duration but higher spawn frequency.

  • Reduced shooting accuracy of AI-controlled agents, turrets, and defences by 5%.

  • Slightly reduced aggressiveness of humans inside buildings.

  • Rebalanced Ripper enemy — reduced health and adjusted behaviour logic.

  • Hazmat enemies received a small buff to critical chance and health.

  • Guaranteed one research point is now granted when purchasing the Upgrade Hub.

  • Defences

  • Reintroduced visible trails for mortars and airstrikes, with improvements to projected trajectory display.

  • Fixed lingering mortar trail visual issue.

  • Improved damage number visuals — misses now display a grey “0”, and damage-over-time numbers are green.

  • Police cars, military jeeps, and helicopters can now be targeted and damaged by zombies.

  • Improved visibility of interior collisions in the Cargo Crane prefab.

Interface & Menu

  • Added new Credits screen fix to correct overlapping text.

  • Improved Hub interface with a new DNA reset button.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3035322
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link