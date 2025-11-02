Summary
This update adds a major new 'Resistance' game mode. Revisit old maps with a stronger loadout and mutated zombies. Face increasingly difficult challenges with 20 unique gameplay modifiers, more defences in each map and a rebalanced upgrade tree for your zombies.
Changelog
General Updates
Adjusted rewards balance — rebalanced specials and abilities costs, increased corpse income, and adjusted upgrade unlock costs.
Various performance and stability improvements across multiple maps.
Improved visual clarity and layering on several structures and environmental elements.
Added multiple new resistance levels and modifiers to enhance replayability.
Added selectable starter modifiers when beginning a new run.
VSync is now enabled by default for smoother performance.
Improved enemy AI behaviour, accuracy, and aggression tuning for police, military, and civilians.
Added new turret visuals and animations.
Various SFX improvements — victory music now plays correctly.
Map & Level Changes
Brainstree
Added driveways to large houses in the southern area.
Removed graffiti from the pub exterior. Fixed layering issues in the takeaway building.
Fleshmere
Adjusted navigation mesh to exclude cargo ship building.
Fixed line-of-sight issues with specific map elements.
Deadmarsh
Improved navigation mesh in multiple areas.
Redesigned road system - added an alternate route into the prison courtyard for better vehicle flow.
Fixed zombie targeting behaviour with parked vehicles.
Fixed line-of-sight issues with certain map elements.
Scabborough
Added an alternate route into the theme park to improve level flow.
Fixed exterior visibility issue on the pub building.
Fixed line-of-sight issues with specific map elements.
Camp Rotterson
Improved navigation mesh in several areas.
Made helipads fully functional.
Bloodberry
Now rewards 1000 corpses upon first clear.
St. Slaughter
Fixed a layering issue in level geometry.
All Maps
Introduced four new levels of resistance.
Added map-wide landmine defences.
Increased helicopter spawn opportunities.
Rebalanced patrol defences — now featuring consistent vehicle and agent compositions per difficulty level.
Gameplay & Balance
Introduced Resistance Mode 1–5, each featuring unique modifiers for increased challenge.
Added option to reset DNA upgrades (costs two research points).
Rebalanced DNA upgrade trees for both standard and Patient Zero upgrades.
Improved Goo Rain event — shorter duration but higher spawn frequency.
Reduced shooting accuracy of AI-controlled agents, turrets, and defences by 5%.
Slightly reduced aggressiveness of humans inside buildings.
Rebalanced Ripper enemy — reduced health and adjusted behaviour logic.
Hazmat enemies received a small buff to critical chance and health.
Guaranteed one research point is now granted when purchasing the Upgrade Hub.
Defences
Reintroduced visible trails for mortars and airstrikes, with improvements to projected trajectory display.
Fixed lingering mortar trail visual issue.
Improved damage number visuals — misses now display a grey “0”, and damage-over-time numbers are green.
Police cars, military jeeps, and helicopters can now be targeted and damaged by zombies.
Improved visibility of interior collisions in the Cargo Crane prefab.
Interface & Menu
Added new Credits screen fix to correct overlapping text.
Improved Hub interface with a new DNA reset button.
Changed files in this update