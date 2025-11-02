Hello Survivors,

Over the last week, we have been releasing small hotfix patches, and today we released a patch with major bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and new content.

Thank you for your support, comments, suggestions, and reports. We read each and every comment and track all the complaints and requests. MISERY development is going strong, with the primary focus on fixes and performance optimization, and we are planning a big update for December with new mechanics and content. Meanwhile, we will be issuing regular small patches, fixing the nastiest issues, and adding nice little things here and there.

Also, thank you for so many amazing arts, videos, and screenshots — they give us a chuckle and help us survive these difficult times. Except for the one where a survivor humps a dwarf - this one is...questionable.

Here is what has changed since the release:

New pack of furniture - almost two dozen new items to find in expeditions and bring back to your bunker, including new carpets! You can now attack and switch a flashlight on/off while running - it improves the experience a lot! You can now build on the lower level of your bunker Infinite jumping bombs bug fixed Artifact effects fixed - now they work in accordance with the description Tactical Helmet description fixed Corrupted saves issue fixed (or at least seriously improved!) Friends Only servers feature added! Now you can limit who can join your world to your Steam Friends and avoid griefers and trolls. Further improvements in server management (bans, etc.) are coming in future updates Gravity anomaly visibility improved. Now it is easier to avoid if you pay attention "Please Save" warning on exit added to prevent exiting without saving your world. Autosaves are WIP and will probably come in future updates Mouse sensitivity improved. The scale is now x2, so you can tune sensitivity more precisely Disconnect warning and confirmation added to prevent accidental disconnects Wall placement behind the Crematorium fixed, now you can build there Cabinets placement improved; now you can space them as you wish so your bunker looks neat. Garbage bags bug fixed ESC crash fixed. It was caused by a Windows microphone permission issue. However! There is another double ESC crash bug - it is not fixed yet, as it is rare, and we are still investigating. Voice Chat high-pitch sound bug fixed Nights got brighter and more moody.

What we are still working on and will fix with the highest priority:

FPS drops while jumping

Memory leak in long sessions

Double ESC crash bug and other Fatal Error incidents

Desyncs are not yet completely eliminated, but we have made good progress on this

Besides that, about 50 fixes and improvements are on our task list, and as we read through your comments, we add more. All that + everything we stated in the roadmap, so stay tuned!

If you are enjoying MISERY, please leave your review on Steam! It really helps and motivates us to move forward in development.

Thank you again for your incredible support and bravery in the Zone.

Za Zaslavie!﻿