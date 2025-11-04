 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20642581 Edited 4 November 2025 – 21:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, friends! This is a quick update!

Recently there was a security issue related to Unity's game engine world wide, for this reason we have updated the game to a new version that is free from this problem!

We have also fixed the following issues:

-Achievement counter stuck at 424 cats;
-City people not being clickable.

Let us know if everything runs smoothly on your end, happy finding!

Changed files in this update

Windows Hidden Cats in Paris Content Depot 1919551
macOS Hidden Cats in Paris Mac Depot 1919552
