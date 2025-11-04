Hello, friends! This is a quick update!
Recently there was a security issue related to Unity's game engine world wide, for this reason we have updated the game to a new version that is free from this problem!
We have also fixed the following issues:
-Achievement counter stuck at 424 cats;
-City people not being clickable.
Let us know if everything runs smoothly on your end, happy finding!
Game Security Update
