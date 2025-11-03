Howdy fellow gunslingers!

Months have gone by and I'm still seeing new faces enjoying Colt Canyon. This makes me very happy and motivated to work on a new patch to further fine-tune the game. Overall I am happy with the state of the game though, so not much will change any time soon but as long as the game is alive I cannot quite leave it just yet.

If you are skilled enough to reach your partner but struggle on the way back you will be glad to hear that there are some minor balancing changes in this update to make the B-Levels less frustrating. Your partner from now on will bleed out significantly slower, giving you much more time to react. There it should also be less risky to send your partner into combat, because as long as there are still fights going on your partner will never give up now, even when downed. Combined with the slight decrease in late-game enemies overall it should've never been easier to beat the game. However, if you still struggle to even reach your partner, you might simply need some more experience with the game. Try tweaking the run settings a bit. For example beating the game once without permadeath might just be what you need. It will prepare you for regular, permadeath runs and it doesn't even disable achievements, so no shame in that at all!

This patch should be compatible with existing run save games.

This update is now available on Steam and GOG and also coming to all other PC platforms as soon as possible. I cant give an ETA on the console port. That one might take longer or might only come with the next bigger patch (should there be one). I don't have the hardware to work on console ports atm.

Please find the full changelog for Update 1.3.1.4 below or on the official Colt Canyon Wiki.

Shoutout again to everyone who is playing, enjoying and promoting Colt Canyon. This is what keeps me going!



Changelog:

Landmines can now drop TNT on controlled destruction via melee hit (25% on regular, 50% on incendiary)

Tweaked how fast weapon aim focuses, varying more per character (Best: Eagle / Worst: Angel)

Buffed some player character's weapon recoil control

Decreased skill level and/or health of some late-game enemies

Nerfed bandit boss slightly by decreasing health by ~5% and increasing the amount of loot containers in the level

Buffed hipfire upgrade (When applied recoil reduced by additional ~20%)

Increased time to game over when partner got downed, preventing bleed out entirely while still in combat

Decreased amount of enemies in B-Levels slightly

Showing revive hint even with tutorials disabled

Fixed gamepad sometimes not working correctly when loaded from coop save

Fixed revive hints not showing up when loaded from save

Fixed object shake speed being tied to framerate

Fixed main menu background camera zoom being inconsistent

Fixed level intro animation when riding a horse

Fixed shop items sometimes not being automatically picked up

Various other minor fixes or balancing tweaks





