Bugfixes:
- Some Textfixes
- Fixed a bug where activating auto combat while the movement selection is active would leave the selection tiles on the map
- Fixed a bug where some hairstyles would clip with the shield of shield-based classes
- Fixed a bug where the Coin Multiplier for the Wizard King Coin increased randomly
- Fixed a bug where Gale Blade Rush would not trigger a chain attack
- Fixed the stats of the epic Troll Hide Robe to be on par with the Grandmaster Robe
- Fixed missing value of "Tempest Spear"
Misc:
- You can now set starting limit for the amount of recruitable adventurers and parties in the config-file with the line "AdventurerStartingLimit=25" and "PartyStartingLimit=5" (Note: The line will not appear in already existing config files. You can either add the line in the end or delete your current config file and let the game generate a new one when you start the game.)
Patch 1.7 Bugfixes #8
Update notes via Steam Community
