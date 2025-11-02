Bugfixes:

- Some Textfixes

- Fixed a bug where activating auto combat while the movement selection is active would leave the selection tiles on the map

- Fixed a bug where some hairstyles would clip with the shield of shield-based classes

- Fixed a bug where the Coin Multiplier for the Wizard King Coin increased randomly

- Fixed a bug where Gale Blade Rush would not trigger a chain attack

- Fixed the stats of the epic Troll Hide Robe to be on par with the Grandmaster Robe

- Fixed missing value of "Tempest Spear"



Misc:

- You can now set starting limit for the amount of recruitable adventurers and parties in the config-file with the line "AdventurerStartingLimit=25" and "PartyStartingLimit=5" (Note: The line will not appear in already existing config files. You can either add the line in the end or delete your current config file and let the game generate a new one when you start the game.)