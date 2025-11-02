 Skip to content
Major 2 November 2025 Build 20642454
Update notes via Steam Community

Steam API in Godot

What does this mean?

Achievements and stuff

I added two test achievements for now! Yayy

This was 100% just to learn how the API works and how to use it.

Changed files in this update

Depot 4137031
  • Loading history…
