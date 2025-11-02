 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20642316 Edited 2 November 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Keywords

  • Added new keyword, perish, which acts as being struck with an attack that cannot be blocked or redirected.

  • Frail now prevents a player from being protected instead of causing attacks on them to become unstoppable.

Standard

Arcane Mage

  • Obliterate is now an unstoppable attack instead of removal.

Baby Dragon

  • Incinerate is now an attack instead of removal.

Guardian Angel

  • Now becomes the Fallen Angel if both of the players they vowed to protect die.

King

  • No longer causes the other royals to become frail on death.

  • Is now permanently exposed.

Treant

  • No longer transforms a player into a tree.

  • Now has a resource: Growth. Gains 1 Growth per night.

  • Root now costs 1 Growth.

  • New ability: Lash. Bleed a player costing 1 Growth.

Dark

Madman

  • No longer kills people by accusing them.

  • Now dies if a day ends without a player dying to execution.

Saboteur

  • Counterfeit Papers is now a passive ability and no longer provides protection.

Scribe

  • Now learns amount of Vampires and amount of Evils separately instead of the amounts combined.

Mod Menu

  • You can now select multiple Evils to win together.

Misc

  • Reduced discussion time by 20 seconds.

  • Optimized keywords searching in the codex.

  • Added vampire wins to stats.

Store

  • Added Warlock Set.

Changed files in this update

