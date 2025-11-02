Keywords
Added new keyword, perish, which acts as being struck with an attack that cannot be blocked or redirected.
Frail now prevents a player from being protected instead of causing attacks on them to become unstoppable.
Standard
Arcane Mage
Obliterate is now an unstoppable attack instead of removal.
Baby Dragon
Incinerate is now an attack instead of removal.
Guardian Angel
Now becomes the Fallen Angel if both of the players they vowed to protect die.
King
No longer causes the other royals to become frail on death.
Is now permanently exposed.
Treant
No longer transforms a player into a tree.
Now has a resource: Growth. Gains 1 Growth per night.
Root now costs 1 Growth.
New ability: Lash. Bleed a player costing 1 Growth.
Dark
Madman
No longer kills people by accusing them.
Now dies if a day ends without a player dying to execution.
Saboteur
Counterfeit Papers is now a passive ability and no longer provides protection.
Scribe
Now learns amount of Vampires and amount of Evils separately instead of the amounts combined.
Mod Menu
You can now select multiple Evils to win together.
Misc
Reduced discussion time by 20 seconds.
Optimized keywords searching in the codex.
Added vampire wins to stats.
Store
Added Warlock Set.
