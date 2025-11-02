 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2 THE FINALS New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 November 2025 Build 20642289 Edited 2 November 2025 – 22:06:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New

- Added a dedicated carcass sell station.

Bug Fixes & Improvements

- Fixed a bug where the coffee machine could not be interacted with.
- Fixed an issue causing your own footsteps to sound like they were coming from the left or right.
- Reduced tree density in Lost Land to give players wider lines of sight.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2451011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link