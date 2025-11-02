New
- Added a dedicated carcass sell station.
Bug Fixes & Improvements
- Fixed a bug where the coffee machine could not be interacted with.
- Fixed an issue causing your own footsteps to sound like they were coming from the left or right.
- Reduced tree density in Lost Land to give players wider lines of sight.
2025-11-02 Patch Notes
