2 November 2025 Build 20642254 Edited 2 November 2025 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

👻 QOL Update

  • Collision Adjustments – Added Collisions to the tunnel rooms to keep bolt cutters from getting lost.

  • Wording Edits – Changed the wording for a few tasks to give more clarity.

