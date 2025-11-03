Multiplayer:
Plasma Rifle and Shotgun unwield animation was slowed down slightly, but only if you attempt to swap weapons at the exact moment of firing to bypass native timers.
Explanation: This was done to softly weaken weapon swap abuse, where you can cancel recoil animation and even the native refire penalty timer to shoot faster and also make extra shots from other weapons in-between. For example, firing 2 plasma shots and a shotgun blast in just 1.1–1.5 seconds, while the plasma rifle should not fire faster than once every 1.5 seconds (or 1.9 seconds with the OG-Plasma mutator).
Cerebral Bore native refire delay reduced from 2.0 sec to 1.5 sec, since the lock-on feature requires a comparable amount of time.
Updated Instagib and Cannonball mutator behavior: You can now pick up most items (instead of ignoring them), but they will have no effect except adding 1 point to your stats. This resolves issues with Items+Platforms scenarios and adds minor incentive to collect scrap. Also fixed CTF for these mutators.
Fixed an issue where updated Raptor stats were not applied across different map packs.
Fixed a bug in the Pistol world model that broke shading for other items.
Fixed a critical original bug: Rarely, some items would grant nothing if other players were nearby, or could even cause a crash if the item was unobtainable (e.g., max health, max ammo, playing as Raptor, etc.).
Moved some items very slightly in Harbor-9, as they were blocking the Raptor from climbing ladders.
Added one new item in Harbor-5: Box of 40 Bullets (replacing a broken, out-of-bounds rocket pickup).
Significantly improved "The City" level tint for better visibility and cleaner colors.
Your total kills with the Plasma Rifle are now saved to Steam Leaderboards. The counter updates only at the end of the round.
Disabled 3D Shadows on the following maps: Blind One's Den, The Queen's Lair, Talisman Room. Reason: Eliminates glitchy, annoying falloff from scripted objects.
GameSpy Lite Server Browser:
Server response timeout reduced from 2 sec to 1 sec for faster searching. (No one plays on servers with 1000+ ms ping anyway).
Removed the original 2.5-second delay before auto-search; now starts after just 0.25 sec.
Rewrote the Tip Window to be more helpful for new players.
Removed the "Favorites" button as requested — it was confusing and never useful (T2 doesn’t have hundreds of active servers).
Single Player:
Fixed extreme green blood overspam during the Blind Boss fight that could temporarily block weapon firing.
Fixed Elite Guard enemy in the Primagen level having an uncapped secondary attack, which could drain all player health in under a second at high FPS.
Primagen Trooper white smoke is no longer uncapped.
New sound option: "Disable Unused Track" — restores the original duplicated Primagen music during the Queen boss fight.
"Disable Crosshair" option now works in Single Player.
Original unmodded Easy and Normal difficulties have returned as launcher options. The current default balanced difficulty is now called "Rok". A "Check Difficulty Rules" button has been added — click to view full details.
Since many enjoyed the "Adia Time Trial" achievement, the following improvements were made:
Upon completion (or failure), a detailed timer popup appears immediately.
Your best time is now saved to Steam Leaderboards for global competition!
Entering the save menu now adds a 1-minute penalty to your run time (with notification) to prevent abuse. Applies only during the first 3 minutes of gameplay.
Improved timer start/end accuracy — previously could miss some frames due to lack of competition-grade precision.
Other:
Fixed incorrect mode order in the Jukebox help file.
Slightly updated GPU profile.
Minor code improvements.
Renamed "Active IP" to "Browser IP" in the Launcher.
Keybinds are now saved to Steam Cloud.
Changed files in this update