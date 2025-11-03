Multiplayer:

Plasma Rifle and Shotgun unwield animation was slowed down slightly, but only if you attempt to swap weapons at the exact moment of firing to bypass native timers.

Explanation: This was done to softly weaken weapon swap abuse, where you can cancel recoil animation and even the native refire penalty timer to shoot faster and also make extra shots from other weapons in-between. For example, firing 2 plasma shots and a shotgun blast in just 1.1–1.5 seconds, while the plasma rifle should not fire faster than once every 1.5 seconds (or 1.9 seconds with the OG-Plasma mutator).

Cerebral Bore native refire delay reduced from 2.0 sec to 1.5 sec, since the lock-on feature requires a comparable amount of time.

Updated Instagib and Cannonball mutator behavior: You can now pick up most items (instead of ignoring them), but they will have no effect except adding 1 point to your stats. This resolves issues with Items+Platforms scenarios and adds minor incentive to collect scrap. Also fixed CTF for these mutators.

Fixed an issue where updated Raptor stats were not applied across different map packs.

Fixed a bug in the Pistol world model that broke shading for other items.

Fixed a critical original bug: Rarely, some items would grant nothing if other players were nearby, or could even cause a crash if the item was unobtainable (e.g., max health, max ammo, playing as Raptor, etc.).

Moved some items very slightly in Harbor-9, as they were blocking the Raptor from climbing ladders.

Added one new item in Harbor-5: Box of 40 Bullets (replacing a broken, out-of-bounds rocket pickup).

Significantly improved "The City" level tint for better visibility and cleaner colors.

Your total kills with the Plasma Rifle are now saved to Steam Leaderboards. The counter updates only at the end of the round.