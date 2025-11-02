Hello, Chroma Engineers!

You thought the Final Purification Protocol was the end... it was just the beginning.

The Genesis Forge didn't just heal the universe, it tore open a new wound, revealing a path to other corrupted dimensions: The Realms.

This is Stage 4, a massive new post-game chapter that fundamentally changes the game.

What's New in The Realms Update?

1. New Active Gameplay: Landmark Assault

This is not an idle challenge. We've added a completely new, active strategy minigame.

Breach: Plunge into a corrupted realm and deploy a mobile command center.

Build: Construct Pylons , Conduits , Stabilizers , and Resonators to build your power grid and extend your Purity Field.

Battle: Fight back against the Dissonance and new enemy structures that will actively try to destroy you, from regenerating Cinder Spires to Pylon-disabling Screaming Nodes.

2. New Main Game Content: Monuments

Purifying a realm grants you its Monument Blueprint.

Construct these new, massive super-structures on your main game's Hexgrid.

Unlock game-changing permanent bonuses, like +1000 Max PIPs, +50% Resonance Bonus, or x2 Null Essence Storage.

3. New Lore: The Truth

As you scout and conquer each realm, you will uncover the real story behind the Corona Project, the Azure Font, and the Silence Protocol.



Hope you enjoy the update!

