Added transitions between levels
New animations for certain spells
Information about new enemies displayed at the start of each level
Split between sound effects and music volumes, allowing independent adjustments
Added new sound effects and enhanced existing ones
New biome system with unique random generation and features for each biome:
Blue: ice blocks appear, slowing and making the player slide
Green: vines appear, slowing the player; vines can spawn three types of fruits, each with unique effects
Red: lava waterfalls appear
New level 15 boss in Adventure Mode
New ice projectile creating a frozen area upon impact
Improved cannon visuals to better predict when they fire
General optimization, especially noticeable in the endgame
Smoothed XP progression curve — level gaps are now more consistent
Reduced overall level size from 150 to 120 blocks
Smoother level length progression — levels still grow longer but at a slower rate
Lower enemy spawn rate to match the reduced level size
