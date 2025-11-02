Added transitions between levels

New animations for certain spells

Information about new enemies displayed at the start of each level

Split between sound effects and music volumes, allowing independent adjustments

Added new sound effects and enhanced existing ones

New biome system with unique random generation and features for each biome: Blue : ice blocks appear, slowing and making the player slide

Green : vines appear, slowing the player; vines can spawn three types of fruits, each with unique effects

Red: lava waterfalls appear

New level 15 boss in Adventure Mode

New ice projectile creating a frozen area upon impact

Improved cannon visuals to better predict when they fire

General optimization, especially noticeable in the endgame

Smoothed XP progression curve — level gaps are now more consistent

Reduced overall level size from 150 to 120 blocks

Smoother level length progression — levels still grow longer but at a slower rate