2 November 2025 Build 20642133 Edited 3 November 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added transitions between levels

  • New animations for certain spells

  • Information about new enemies displayed at the start of each level

  • Split between sound effects and music volumes, allowing independent adjustments

  • Added new sound effects and enhanced existing ones

  • New biome system with unique random generation and features for each biome:

    • Blue: ice blocks appear, slowing and making the player slide

    • Green: vines appear, slowing the player; vines can spawn three types of fruits, each with unique effects

    • Red: lava waterfalls appear

  • New level 15 boss in Adventure Mode

  • New ice projectile creating a frozen area upon impact

  • Improved cannon visuals to better predict when they fire

  • General optimization, especially noticeable in the endgame

  • Smoothed XP progression curve — level gaps are now more consistent

  • Reduced overall level size from 150 to 120 blocks

  • Smoother level length progression — levels still grow longer but at a slower rate

  • Lower enemy spawn rate to match the reduced level size

Thank you for testing the game, feel free to give me any feedback or report any bug to Glow Journey Discord

