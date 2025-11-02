New update, but also some news

The Update

This update was only possible thanks to Nom, one of our programmers.

He single-handedly implemented multiple features while testing and fixing bugs in less than 2 business days.

What did Nom do exactly?



1. Created a system to re-read dialogues with your friend.

2. Reworked save system eliminating nasty progression bugs. More on that later.

3. Disabled fun chair telekinesis by limiting the range you can drag things at.

4. Fixed a bug where a certain late game puzzle was preventing you from acquiring early game floppies.

5. Made datamosh (loading screen smear effect) optional. Toggle it in menu if you don't like it!

6. Added collision to elevator walls. No more death% speedruns!

7. Accessibility options for head bob/tilt/sprint fov are now available!

8. Quite a few other things that are a bit too technical! The man is a Machine!

Updating might mess with the progression so we made a guide that shows you how to restore your point in the game.

You can grab save files and read up on them here:

The News

Due to some important and urgent real life business, I, Zuit, the idea guy, will have to be out of town for about a week.

In case something is terribly wrong with this version of a game I won't be able to upload a fixed build.

I did make a branch "previous_version" that you can switch to if you want.

In case you do:

right-click the game in your library, select Properties, and go to the BETAS tab. From the dropdown menu, choose "previous_version". Wait for Steam to redownload IF.

The Future

We hope to make Idea Fix as fun to play as possible while also preserving its unique atmosphere.

To achieve that goal we're planning to add a minigame or two, address endgame balancing and maybe expand on the existing content in some weird ways I know you folks will enjoy!

Thanks for reading this block of text!

Temporarily unavailable, eternally yours at heart,

Zuit, the idea guy

We're always happy to talk:

Email:

zuitlabs@gmail.com

Discord:

https://discord.gg/tgqzUKVeKg