⚔️ Forsworn — Patch v0.0.09Released on 10/28/2025
"Lots of polish to UI VFX and sound effects, as well as multiple bug fixes."
🆕 New Features
- Added a Combat Statistics recap screen at the end of the run, allowing you to see how much damage, shielding, healing, thorns, burn, poison, and bleed each hero did. More stats will be coming soon!
- Added a multiplayer feature to send gold to your friends.
🧰 Quality of Life Improvements
- Increased the hitbox of the ending portal easier so it’s easier to click on
- Added some missing sound effects to UI actions
- Reworded Poison and Bleed to make it clearer that these damaging effects bypass shield (unlike Burn)
- Clicking on a character portrait in the (top) turn order section pans the camera to that character and switches to them if that hero is controllable
🐛 Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with Hungering Flame not stacking it’s burn correctly
- Fixed an issue where Prisoner Sacrifices were not fading away on death
- Fixed some broken text in a few ability tooltips
- Fixed the notification icon on the backpack in the map not disappearing
- Fixed Blessing, Ability, and Upgrade Tokens bonuses from soul shards not showing re-rolls during the run
- Fixed Strike tier 3/4 not applying the correct bleed amounts
- Fixed an issue where heroes could get stuck while moving after an encounter ends
- Fixed an issue where abandoning the tutorial would reload the game into the non-tutorial version
- Fixed a multiplayer issue where hero levels in party select would show your hero levels for other player’s heroes instead their hero levels
- Fixed an issue where clicking on a hero’s portrait in the map would the first party member’s inventory instead of the clicked hero
- Fixed a desync issue in party select where a friend could join a game but not fully load in
- Fixed the replace an ability screen from not displaying abilities in the ability bar
- Fixed Stealth’s description to indicate that it only deals bonus damage while stealthed
⚖️ Balance AdjustmentsArcane Shield
- Tier 3: Instead of reducing cooldown to 1 turn, it now dispels 1 negative effect from each shielded ally
Soul Reaper minions
- Movement 12m → 15m
Increased rewards of certain Mystery events:
Blood Shrine
- Sacrificing health loot: Epic → Legendary
Charity Shrine
- Gold Donation: Uncommon loot → Rare
Mysterious Chest
- Uncommon loot → Rare
Mysterious Vendor
- Cost 160 → 100
- Epic loot → Legendary
Goblin Ritual
- Increased rarity of blessings when donating an item
Wishing Well
- Healing received 30% → 75%
“Rewards from combat encounters felt like they slightly outweighed the rewards of some Mystery events - by increasing these rewards we hope that it becomes more worthwhile to visit Mysteries.”
Changed files in this update