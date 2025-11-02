 Skip to content
2 November 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello there! Thank you for playing Infinity Islets!


These patches bring fixes, improvements, new content, and changes that make the game more enjoyable.


New artifact: a plant with hanging fruit. Added looping rain radio, plus various small fixes and improvements


---
Review Reminder: If you enjoyed Infinity Islets, a review would mean a lot. Thank you so much for your support!
---

Full update notes:


Artifacts: a plant with fruit hanging

Sounds: rain

Pumpkins and other haunted artifacts are now in many different colors as intended

Various small fixes and improvements.





Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2546481
