Hello there! Thank you for playing Infinity Islets!
These patches bring fixes, improvements, new content, and changes that make the game more enjoyable.
New artifact: a plant with hanging fruit. Added looping rain radio, plus various small fixes and improvements
---
Review Reminder: If you enjoyed Infinity Islets, a review would mean a lot. Thank you so much for your support!
---
Full update notes:
Artifacts: a plant with fruit hanging
Sounds: rain
Pumpkins and other haunted artifacts are now in many different colors as intended
Various small fixes and improvements.
Changed files in this update