Hello there! Thank you for playing Infinity Islets!





These patches bring fixes, improvements, new content, and changes that make the game more enjoyable.





New artifact: a plant with hanging fruit. Added looping rain radio, plus various small fixes and improvements



Full update notes:





Artifacts: a plant with fruit hanging

Sounds: rain

Pumpkins and other haunted artifacts are now in many different colors as intended

Various small fixes and improvements.











