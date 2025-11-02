This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update is mainly to include the last two characters, Ran and Chen. They are now available to try out and have the following changes made to them.

Characters

Ran

Projectile

Two extra denser rings of danmaku can be emitted when the star explodes at full size.

The ball will now explode the star when it touches it.

Bomb

Projectile collection now lasts twice as long as before. This means that you will have more time to decide when to activate it or to collect more projectiles.

When Ran starts dispensing, she no longer collects any further projectiles.

Ball no longer cancels the dispersion but activates it.

You now get two points per projectile collected rather than one. This means that the dispersion now lasts longer than before.

Chen

Bomb

You can now shoot while using bomb but letting go of the button will unleash the built up projectiles.

Desperation