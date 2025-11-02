 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2 THE FINALS New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 November 2025 Build 20641945 Edited 2 November 2025 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

This update is mainly to include the last two characters, Ran and Chen. They are now available to try out and have the following changes made to them.

Characters

Ran

Projectile

  • Two extra denser rings of danmaku can be emitted when the star explodes at full size.

  • The ball will now explode the star when it touches it.

Bomb

  • Projectile collection now lasts twice as long as before. This means that you will have more time to decide when to activate it or to collect more projectiles.

  • When Ran starts dispensing, she no longer collects any further projectiles.

  • Ball no longer cancels the dispersion but activates it.

  • You now get two points per projectile collected rather than one. This means that the dispersion now lasts longer than before.

Chen

Bomb

  • You can now shoot while using bomb but letting go of the button will unleash the built up projectiles.

Desperation

  • You can now hit the ball.

Changed depots in onlinebeta branch

View more data in app history for build 20641945
Windows Depot 3428331
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link