🌊 Ahoy Voyagers! 🌊

We are now just over a month away from our initial launch, and we’re here with our first major update!

This update is focused on trying to address as much of the feedback from our launch as we possibly can. Thank you so much for all of your reviews, forum posts, Discord messages, Reddit posts, survey responses, and more! Your feedback has been instrumental in shaping our plans for the rest of the year, and we are excited to continue building the game with you.

As a reminder, we have another patch coming in December that will be more focused on content and expanding the game while still focusing on the areas you’ve told us you want to see most - so look forward to more updates that give you even more things to do!

🎮 Improved Controller Support

We have greatly improved our native Controller Support, including updated controller mappings, controller glyphs displaying in game, and improved game feel for controller mechanics. We are still fixing some bugs with controller support, but we hope this will be a big improvement for players! Currently this only supports XBox-style controllers.

Gameplay actions are now supported by controller

Game Inputs now display controller glyphs when playing on controller for game actions

Controller will work natively without the use of Steam Input

Virtual Cursor is now available when navigating menus

⛵Sailing Improvements

New Boat: Solo Scouter Features a single station control for speed and steering, 8 storage slots, and faster speed / maneuverability in a small package!



Sailing Controls HUD Sailing controls are now displayed on screen for better onboarding Controls can be hidden by using the ‘F’ key



🎒Inventory Improvements

Craft from Storage moved earlier into Progression Based off of your feedback, we have moved Crafting from Storage significantly further up in the knowledge tree. Now the first real chest that is unlocked has Craft from Storage capabilities!

Named Storages Now you are able to name your storages!

Store Like Items from outside of the chest Use the hotkey F while focused on the chest to Store Like Items without opening the inventory The hotkey also works within the inventory too!

Sort Inventory A place for everything, and everything in its place. You are now able to sort your inventory!



🛖Building Improvements

Resources now no longer respawn underneath buildings or props

Square frames can now snap to other square frames

New flat roof options so help linked rooms look better together

Changed camera-culling for grass so when looking up to build the grass does not occlude the camera

🏄Skimmer Improvements

Y’all love the skimmer and we do too! Hopefully these changes will help you skim your hearts out 🙂

Food, Bandages and Potions can now be used while on the Skimmer

Skimmer now has both higher base speed and acceleration

Skimmer sprint stamina is now equal to land sprint

Ocean Form now has no sprint costs

⚖️Encumbrance / Item Weight Improvements

Item Weight Reductions

Sharpstone weight reduced from 12 → 8 per item

Tidemetal and Amberite Ore weight reduced from 12 → 10 per item

Tidemetal Ingot weight reduced from 18 → 15

Ancient Fragments weight reduced from 20 → 10

Stalker Head weight reduced from 100 → 50

Snapper Head weight reduced from 50 → 25

There is now a server toggle to Disable Encumbrance

🧩Ruins Improvements

We received a lot of feedback about the variety within the Ruins. We’ve always wanted to add more types of encounters, and have more challenging and interesting variety within the fights as well. We hope to keep expanding this in the future, but hopefully at least this puzzle encounter will add some much needed variety!

New Encounter Type: Puzzle We now have a new Encounter type, Puzzle, to offer a new type of challenge in place of only combat

Each Biome now has 1 combat challenge, 1 traversal challenge and 1 puzzle challenge

Construct now attacks and moves faster, and has more variation on when it will do its ranged or melee attacks

⚔️Combat Improvements

We wanted to add a bit more variation and inputs into the combat system, especially for non-shield players who currently have no access to stuns. Additionally, we wanted to address feedback about animation lock-outs and hit impacts, and make the playspace more even between Bows, Spears and Swords so that they can all feel like viable weapon choices.

Stagger Mechanic Enemies now have a stagger bar and stagger defense Attacking or parrying with any weapon applies stagger When the enemies stagger bar is filled, they are stunned Stunned enemies take increase damage

Combat Responsiveness Improvements Enhanced VFX / SFX when hitting enemies Reduced over-zealous knockback on enemies when being hit by Spear in multiplayer games Reduced animation lockout times between attacks, and transitioning from attacking to movement Maintain more forward momentum when transitioning from moving to attacking

More combat options The sword can now be used underwater



🗒️Dedicated Server Improvements

⚠️ There are some changes in this patch that require port 7778 to be port-forwarded in the modem settings. If you are self-hosting a Dedicated Server, please ensure you have this port forwarded. If you are renting a server, this should not be a concern. ⚠️

Server browser now shows more servers at once. No need to continually refresh to find your server!

Direct Connect improvements: Better error messaging when failing to join a server. Uses actual IP resolution— now you can get around NAT hairpinning and other network issues.

Invite Codes now work more consistently for Dedicated Servers.

🤝Accessibility Improvements and New Settings

We have added new accessibility options based off of community feedback! We want to continue adding more over time, so hopefully these are the first of many

Toggle Screen Shake

Toggle Sprint

FOV settings (available under Advanced Display settings)

Toggle Camera Easing

Toggle Mouse Smoothing

Invert Boat Steering / Sail Controls

Camera / ADS Sensitivity

Joueurs français, réjouissez-vous! Hotbar is now remappable, and the boat now follows the movement mapping, so it will be remapped as well!

💃 Express Yourself - New Emotes!

We have a new set of emotes available! Hopefully this will give some fun options to express yourself and interact with others.

That's all! We hope you all enjoy these updates and continue to support us through to our next big update to our Spirit Companions in December.

Have fun!

- Treehouse Team

❤️‍🩹Quality of Life / Balance

Type Description QoL Add 'light torch' contextual inputs to HUD QoL Resource tooltip pass to include more info for where to find resource locations QoL Improve empty areas of the Embrace and fix minor Biome issues QoL Add sound cue to quick store like items in chest QoL Update the constructable tiles in build menu to use "new dot" instead of text Balance Add more clay resources across the Reef Balance Adjust resource and loot drop rates and respawn timers for Embrace and Reef Balance Re-balance XP pacing for the Embrace and Reef

🐛Bug Fixes