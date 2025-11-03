🌊 Ahoy Voyagers! 🌊
We are now just over a month away from our initial launch, and we’re here with our first major update!
This update is focused on trying to address as much of the feedback from our launch as we possibly can. Thank you so much for all of your reviews, forum posts, Discord messages, Reddit posts, survey responses, and more! Your feedback has been instrumental in shaping our plans for the rest of the year, and we are excited to continue building the game with you.
As a reminder, we have another patch coming in December that will be more focused on content and expanding the game while still focusing on the areas you’ve told us you want to see most - so look forward to more updates that give you even more things to do!
🎮 Improved Controller Support
We have greatly improved our native Controller Support, including updated controller mappings, controller glyphs displaying in game, and improved game feel for controller mechanics. We are still fixing some bugs with controller support, but we hope this will be a big improvement for players! Currently this only supports XBox-style controllers.
Gameplay actions are now supported by controller
Game Inputs now display controller glyphs when playing on controller for game actions
Controller will work natively without the use of Steam Input
Virtual Cursor is now available when navigating menus
⛵Sailing Improvements
New Boat: Solo Scouter
Features a single station control for speed and steering, 8 storage slots, and faster speed / maneuverability in a small package!
Sailing Controls HUD
Sailing controls are now displayed on screen for better onboarding
Controls can be hidden by using the ‘F’ key
🎒Inventory Improvements
Craft from Storage moved earlier into Progression
Based off of your feedback, we have moved Crafting from Storage significantly further up in the knowledge tree. Now the first real chest that is unlocked has Craft from Storage capabilities!
Named Storages
Now you are able to name your storages!
Store Like Items from outside of the chest
Use the hotkey F while focused on the chest to Store Like Items without opening the inventory
The hotkey also works within the inventory too!
Sort Inventory
A place for everything, and everything in its place. You are now able to sort your inventory!
🛖Building Improvements
Resources now no longer respawn underneath buildings or props
Square frames can now snap to other square frames
New flat roof options so help linked rooms look better together
Changed camera-culling for grass so when looking up to build the grass does not occlude the camera
🏄Skimmer Improvements
Y’all love the skimmer and we do too! Hopefully these changes will help you skim your hearts out 🙂
Food, Bandages and Potions can now be used while on the Skimmer
Skimmer now has both higher base speed and acceleration
Skimmer sprint stamina is now equal to land sprint
Ocean Form now has no sprint costs
⚖️Encumbrance / Item Weight Improvements
Item Weight Reductions
Sharpstone weight reduced from 12 → 8 per item
Tidemetal and Amberite Ore weight reduced from 12 → 10 per item
Tidemetal Ingot weight reduced from 18 → 15
Ancient Fragments weight reduced from 20 → 10
Stalker Head weight reduced from 100 → 50
Snapper Head weight reduced from 50 → 25
There is now a server toggle to Disable Encumbrance
🧩Ruins Improvements
We received a lot of feedback about the variety within the Ruins. We’ve always wanted to add more types of encounters, and have more challenging and interesting variety within the fights as well. We hope to keep expanding this in the future, but hopefully at least this puzzle encounter will add some much needed variety!
New Encounter Type: Puzzle
We now have a new Encounter type, Puzzle, to offer a new type of challenge in place of only combat
Each Biome now has 1 combat challenge, 1 traversal challenge and 1 puzzle challenge
Construct now attacks and moves faster, and has more variation on when it will do its ranged or melee attacks
⚔️Combat Improvements
We wanted to add a bit more variation and inputs into the combat system, especially for non-shield players who currently have no access to stuns. Additionally, we wanted to address feedback about animation lock-outs and hit impacts, and make the playspace more even between Bows, Spears and Swords so that they can all feel like viable weapon choices.
Stagger Mechanic
Enemies now have a stagger bar and stagger defense
Attacking or parrying with any weapon applies stagger
When the enemies stagger bar is filled, they are stunned
Stunned enemies take increase damage
Combat Responsiveness Improvements
Enhanced VFX / SFX when hitting enemies
Reduced over-zealous knockback on enemies when being hit by Spear in multiplayer games
Reduced animation lockout times between attacks, and transitioning from attacking to movement
Maintain more forward momentum when transitioning from moving to attacking
More combat options
The sword can now be used underwater
🗒️Dedicated Server Improvements
⚠️ There are some changes in this patch that require port 7778 to be port-forwarded in the modem settings. If you are self-hosting a Dedicated Server, please ensure you have this port forwarded. If you are renting a server, this should not be a concern. ⚠️
Server browser now shows more servers at once. No need to continually refresh to find your server!
Direct Connect improvements:
Better error messaging when failing to join a server.
Uses actual IP resolution— now you can get around NAT hairpinning and other network issues.
Invite Codes now work more consistently for Dedicated Servers.
🤝Accessibility Improvements and New Settings
We have added new accessibility options based off of community feedback! We want to continue adding more over time, so hopefully these are the first of many
Toggle Screen Shake
Toggle Sprint
FOV settings (available under Advanced Display settings)
Toggle Camera Easing
Toggle Mouse Smoothing
Invert Boat Steering / Sail Controls
Camera / ADS Sensitivity
Joueurs français, réjouissez-vous! Hotbar is now remappable, and the boat now follows the movement mapping, so it will be remapped as well!
💃 Express Yourself - New Emotes!
We have a new set of emotes available! Hopefully this will give some fun options to express yourself and interact with others.
That's all! We hope you all enjoy these updates and continue to support us through to our next big update to our Spirit Companions in December.
Have fun!
- Treehouse Team
❤️🩹Quality of Life / Balance
Type
Description
QoL
Add 'light torch' contextual inputs to HUD
QoL
Resource tooltip pass to include more info for where to find resource locations
QoL
Improve empty areas of the Embrace and fix minor Biome issues
QoL
Add sound cue to quick store like items in chest
QoL
Update the constructable tiles in build menu to use "new dot" instead of text
Balance
Add more clay resources across the Reef
Balance
Adjust resource and loot drop rates and respawn timers for Embrace and Reef
Balance
Re-balance XP pacing for the Embrace and Reef
🐛Bug Fixes
Type
Description
Bug
Fixed an issue where selected servers became deselected when searching in the server browser.
Bug
Added missing Clay Wall variations for connector pieces.
Bug
Shaped Frames built as a second story now properly refund materials when deleted.
Bug
Fixed Imbued Elderbark Chests having flipped stats.
Bug
Fixed a floating coral plant underwater near the lighthouse.
Bug
Adjusted “Shaped Wood Platform - Small” placement so the player no longer clips through it.
Bug
Fixed issue preventing players from exiting the Spirit Anchor radius after placing it.
Bug
Fixed issue where single player games did not show the proper number of players who were allowed when setting it up in the UI.
Bug
Corrected collectible counts for Embrace and Reef Monoliths in the Collectibles widget.
Bug
Fixed misaligned wooden structure north of the Ancient’s Gasp in the Reef.
Bug
Updated Sail tooltip to match custom keybinds and use consistent formatting.
Bug
Removed unintended web decals from Hunter Chanter’s weapon.
Bug
Fixed Hunter’s Necklace not increasing critical chance.
Bug
Added missing textures to bulb kelp bases.
Bug
Fixed missing collisions on porous rocks in the Reef.
Bug
Removed unintended decals from Hunter Chanters.
Bug
Fixed Boat Repair tooltip displaying as “unknown.”
Bug
Fixed Corruption and Cold vignette effects remaining on screen after expiring.
Bug
Fixed softlock where opening the map at the right time during death prevented respawn.
Bug
Anti-aliasing settings now properly switch between methods.
Bug
Fixed poison arrows damaging Constructs without triggering the trial.
Bug
Fixed stuck spot in “The Scar” ruin in the Embrace.
Bug
Prevented players from getting stuck on top of Coralwood trees.
Bug
Fixed gap when placing Clay Walls into wood frames.
Bug
Fixed Spire encounter not completing even after all egg sacs were destroyed.
Bug
Fixed stuck spot east of the Heartroot in the Greatwood.
Bug
Fixed crash caused by the Revive Widget.
Bug
Entering an incorrect Dedicated Server Password no longer forces the game to close.
Bug
Fixed issue preventing deletion of certain buildables after removing connector pieces.
Bug
Fixed player characters appearing bald after toggling helmet display.
Bug
Fixed “Cook meals at the campfire” quest failing to complete if player leaves mid-progress.
Bug
Fixed Abyssal Spire quest waypoint not cleaning up after completion.
Bug
Fixed Mana Flare cast animation requiring two activations before use.
Bug
Fixed T1 Boats not using outriggers for collision.
Bug
Player map markers can now be removed properly on Dedicated Servers.
Bug
Fixed Hobbs not playing spawn-in animations correctly.
Bug
Fixed misaligned VFX on the Abyssal Spire.
Bug
Fixed missing materials in a lake in the South Greatwood.
Bug
Fixed dedicated server issue where map markers couldn’t be removed by the same player after rejoining.
Bug
Fixed Elder Spirit interaction prompt showing the wrong input.
Bug
Fixed duplicate client position markers appearing after rejoining.
Bug
Fixed map marker duplication issue that could prevent players from posting new markers.
Changed files in this update