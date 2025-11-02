 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2 New World: Aeternum THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 November 2025 Build 20641855 Edited 2 November 2025 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Creatures

Humans

Hunters

  • Begin drawing another arrow immediately after missing a shot

Bug Fixes

  • Hunters not switching targets correctly when stalking animals

  • Mature animals spawned at the start of the level provide the wrong amount of meat and fur

Changed files in this update

Depot 3815421
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link