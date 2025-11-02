 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20641834
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Minor bug fixes

  • Some new models for Flicker Fuel level

  • Some new particles for Luxline Transit level

Thank you for all the support so far! Also if you encounter any bugs please report them and i will fix them asap!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3691781
