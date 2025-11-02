 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20641723 Edited 2 November 2025 – 20:39:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Completion of Localisation
  • Fixed Bug where notes where not saving
  • fixed bug where library key could respawn
  • Fix for some achievements not working correctly
  • Add reward for players that reach the end of the game and watch the credits

Changed files in this update

Depot 3002401
