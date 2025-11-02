🌀 Update: Turbo Mode Has Arrived!

Hello, survivors!

This update brings a brand-new feature made especially for those who already dominate the battlefield: Turbo Mode ⚡

Now, when selecting a stage, you can activate Turbo Mode to make the game’s pace faster and more intense right from the start!

This option was designed for veteran players who already know the game’s rhythm and want to skip the slower early phase and jump straight into the action.

🚀 What’s new with Turbo Mode:

Overall game speed is increased, making everything more dynamic.

Perfect for quick runs or testing strategies at a faster pace.

Keeps the core experience intact — just with a more hardcore and fluid feel.

Get ready for a tougher, faster challenge — remember: in Turbo Mode, danger comes at you quicker too! 😈

Thanks for continuing to support Silent Survivor: Under the Crisis!