Operation Athena – Hotfix 0.6.0a

This hotfix delivers critical stability improvements, visual updates, and performance optimizations across multiple systems and environments.



Gameplay & Networking

Fixed a timing issue causing weapon spawning errors when clients and hosts loaded in simultaneously. Weapon initialization now occurs after possession for consistent synchronization.

Network operations have been moved to a dedicated thread to improve multiplayer responsiveness.

Updated DefaultEngine network configurations by removing outdated legacy settings and aligning with modern Steam Socket and Advanced Steam Sessions features for improved connectivity and efficiency.





Environment Fixes

Corrected rock collision on Sandridge Isle (formerly “Woods”).

Fixed floating antenna issue on Taraq Outpost (formerly “Sandstorm”).





Visual & Performance Updates

Added God Rays and Sun Occlusion to all relevant levels, tuned individually for atmosphere and realism.

Optimized global shadow settings for outdoor performance and visual clarity.

Shadow Optimization Summary (Performance-Focused Outdoor Update):

Reduced Dynamic Shadow Distance to 10,000–15,000 for better GPU performance.

Lowered Shadow Cascade Count to 3 for a balance between quality and speed.

Slightly increased Transition and Fadeout Fractions for smoother blending.

Reduced Far Shadow Cascades to cut distant rendering costs.

Tuned Distance Field Shadow Distance to 30,000–40,000 for efficient soft shadows.

Adjusted Trace Distance and Ray Offset for stability and artifact-free results.

Maintained Inset Shadows on movable objects to preserve close-up detail on foliage and rocks.

Overall: These changes improve frame rate stability and shadow quality in bright outdoor environments with moderate foliage coverage.



Closing Notes

Hotfix 0.6.0a enhances both visual fidelity and multiplayer reliability — preparing Operation Athena for upcoming large-scale updates.

Thank you to our community for your continued feedback and testing support. Every report helps refine the tactical experience we’re building together.