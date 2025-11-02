● Seasonal task to defeat 5 million enemies has been reduced to 2.5 million
● During Season 2 triggering an Enemy Frenzy will now also trigger an extra Samurai Frenzy
● Firefly events - Coin drop Big & Coin drop MEGA now also spawn a Samurai Frenzy during Season 2
● A few bug fixes
Tap Ninja v7.1.9 is live!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Tap Ninja - Windows Depot 1891701
- Loading history…
macOS Tap Ninja - Mac Depot 1891702
- Loading history…
Linux Tap Ninja - Linux Depot 1891703
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update