2 November 2025 Build 20641600 Edited 2 November 2025 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
● Seasonal task to defeat 5 million enemies has been reduced to 2.5 million
● During Season 2 triggering an Enemy Frenzy will now also trigger an extra Samurai Frenzy
● Firefly events - Coin drop Big & Coin drop MEGA now also spawn a Samurai Frenzy during Season 2
● A few bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Tap Ninja - Windows Depot 1891701
  •
macOS Tap Ninja - Mac Depot 1891702
  •
Linux Tap Ninja - Linux Depot 1891703
  •
