Added to BOX1 Crate: 6 pieces of the Polar Series. These clothing items feature outline light, +5 AMP, and a random in-game currency reward of 100,000–500,000.

The Honor Shop has added an in-game currency redemption function: 500,000 * (Note: The asterisk content can be supplemented if there is specific information like "per redemption" or "daily limit").

Returning Content in the New Prize Pool: Permanent Cute Pet Uniform Set, A.SMAW Dragon, and Permanent Hoodie Set.

In-game currency will be recovered from players who obtained it through abnormal means.

Crates in the Item Shop will be permanently removed.