Update Content
Added to BOX1 Crate: 6 pieces of the Polar Series. These clothing items feature outline light, +5 AMP, and a random in-game currency reward of 100,000–500,000.
The Honor Shop has added an in-game currency redemption function: 500,000 * (Note: The asterisk content can be supplemented if there is specific information like "per redemption" or "daily limit").
Returning Content in the New Prize Pool: Permanent Cute Pet Uniform Set, A.SMAW Dragon, and Permanent Hoodie Set.
In-game currency will be recovered from players who obtained it through abnormal means.
Crates in the Item Shop will be permanently removed.
The Honor Shop and Cash Shop now offer easy access to in-game currency to address the issue of currency inflation.
Changed files in this update