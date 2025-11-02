 Skip to content
Major 2 November 2025 Build 20641558
Update notes via Steam Community

Major Change to the house level and laboratory level.

House level changes:

  • Bigger

Laboratory Level changes:

  • Scarier

  • Hallways that are narrow

  • More puzzles

  • Only one skeleton

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3721041
