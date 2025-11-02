Bugfixes

- Fixed a bug where the inventory or inventory item menus would not close properly using ESC

- Applied the singleton pattern correctly to improve performance

- Caching DOM elements to prevent lots of DOM manipulation to check if a certain dialog is open

- The loading screen is no longer blocking the main thread

- Increased z-index of the loading screen to prevent the dialog from being visible too early



Added a diagnostics tool to find memory leaks and other related issues