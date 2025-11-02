It's been almost a week since the veil to the prison was breached and you all have been able to follow David's Journey. Thanks to the community response a new feature has been updated for the key pickups.

New Feature

Keys in the safe zones will now have a audible pickup sound for more immersion.

New Change

The Main Menu has been updated to display the hidden objects you find are taken with you back and displayed on the Main Menu.

Note

During the gameplay, some of the hidden objects look like they disappear when you find them for the achievement, but appear back later in other loops. This is by design since you are stuck in an endless loop and the actions performed during the last loop still aren't known during the rewind. Don't worry though. The first time you grab the item, it will be checked off on steam as achieved.