Hey everyone, we're getting closer to our first content update, which will include the custom movie tapes but for now, we're pushing more fixes & needed additions.

v1.2.8 Change log:

Changes/Additions

NEW - Added the Nacho Container holder.

Customers don't complain about newly unlocked food items until 1 level after unlocking it.

Lowered robbery limit to $300.

Knocking out robbers after a robbery now gives you your money back.

Added various missing sounds.

Updated tutorial to include showing the Movie Projector screen.

Clapping only happens at end of movie now.

More balancing!

Fixes