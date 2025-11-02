 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20641470 Edited 2 November 2025 – 19:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, we're getting closer to our first content update, which will include the custom movie tapes but for now, we're pushing more fixes & needed additions.

v1.2.8 Change log:

Changes/Additions

  • NEW - Added the Nacho Container holder.

  • Customers don't complain about newly unlocked food items until 1 level after unlocking it.

  • Lowered robbery limit to $300.

  • Knocking out robbers after a robbery now gives you your money back.

  • Added various missing sounds.

  • Updated tutorial to include showing the Movie Projector screen.

  • Clapping only happens at end of movie now.

  • More balancing!

Fixes

  • Fixed delivery trucks getting stuck.

  • Fixed sometimes customers not buying from heat tray.

  • Fixed Security wasn't always working.

  • Fixed customers stop spawning after a while.

  • Fixed missing localization with Movie Projector.

  • Fixed issue with setting worker salary.

  • Fixed pizza machine stopping checkout line.

  • Fixed issue with customers leaving when movie starts.

  • Fixed customers walking outside occasionally gets stuck.

Changed files in this update

