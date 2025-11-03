 Skip to content
Major 3 November 2025 Build 20641380 Edited 3 November 2025 – 21:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Climbing Mania Enhanced

Expanded Terrain:

  • We have implemented an exclusive and larger playing field now featuring more intense height differences. Get ready for more challenging ascents!

Target Teleport:

  • Hitting a UFO now triggers an instant teleport to its exact position. This speeds up and optimizes your movement flow.

Head-Guided Ball Camera:

  • Hold the trigger button to activate the Guided Ball Camera. You can now precisely control the ball and aim for the target simply by looking at it with your headset.

Smoother Gameplay:

  • The ball's positioning during movement has been optimized. The ball is now in a better striking position, resulting in significantly smoother and more fluid gameplay.

Changed files in this update

Windows orbtrain VR slot racing Content Depot 1559871
