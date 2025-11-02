Hey everyone!

The update took a bit longer than expected — a 20-day delay due to some serious technical issues with the engine))

But it’s all fixed now — everything’s working perfectly!

Yeah, I had to rewrite some massive algorithms since I finally hit the limits of UE 4.18.3 )))

What’s New

Improved array-handling algorithms

Redesigned how arrays with interruptions are processed — for smoother network gameplay and reduced RAM usage on your PC!

New Unit: A7 Aircraft Replica. Acts as a frontline fighter. Carries a serious amount of weapons but has light armor.

New Unit: Z21 Helicopter Replica. Essentially a twin of the AH-64, with similar performance and role.



New Unit: Yak-25 Aircraft Replica. Serves as a reconnaissance plane — perfect for gathering intel.

New Unit: P-1 Anti-Submarine Aircraft Replica. Performs the same role as in real life — carries lots of torpedoes, has slightly shorter radar range but improved depth detection.



Ka-58 Replica Rework. Completely rebuilt model and updated specs! Visual stealth transition removed — the jammer now operates constantly.



Attica Map Update. Added the new “Central Beach” district — a shark-net-protected beach with vacation houses, sunbeds, and a bar. Also added informational road signs across the map.

Millenia Kassadi 48th Weapon. Added a silenced pistol (based on the PB pistol).

New Pickup Type: “Hyena”. Equipped with a cruise missile (UAV-like behavior). It’s cheap but deadly — the missile is slow but hits with a medium warhead.



Radio Logic Fix & Audio Optimization

Fixed weather detection logic for the radio and recompressed all audio — now uses less RAM!

Thanks for your patience and support!

This update was a tough one, but it pushed the project forward — and the game’s running smoother than ever.