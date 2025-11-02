✨ Major Addition

• Added a new menu to monitor real-time statistics!

Includes over 50 stats, with values that automatically change color depending on whether they are positive or negative.



Buff

• Increased fire particle count (+50% on enemies, +100% on Flame Burst)

• Damage numbers above enemies are now larger (font size: 3 → was 2)

• Cluster Bomb throw interval reduced to 2s (was 3s)



Fix

• Fixed equipment not being properly removed when skill points were depleted

• Fixed the “unavailable” icon not showing correctly on non-equipable/removable/purchasable equipment

• Fixed an issue where status effect icons and particles weren’t activating correctly on the boss

• Fixed an issue in-game where language buttons overlapped, triggering their sound every frame



Player Balancing

• Slightly adjusted the way damage reduction is calculated



Enemy Balancing

• Explosives and Bloaters can now occasionally take a small perpendicular step to dodge incoming bullets

• The slow-motion effect upon defeating a sub-elite now only triggers if it’s within a certain radius of the player



Others

• Replaced every incorrect use of “projectile” with “bullet” in the English version

• Replaced all instances of “probability” with “chance” in the English version

• Most upgrade descriptions have been recolored for better readability at a glance

• The Magnetic upgrade has been renamed to Magnetism

• Mineral upgrade descriptions have been updated to match the terminology used in the stats menu

• Added a currency icon next to weapon prices

• Added a clearer indicator showing which equipment level is currently selected

• Slightly adjusted the color of the currency icon for consistency with other icons

• Skill points now shake when reaching 0

• Added a scroll sound to the pause menu while in-game

• The vulnerability icon size on enemies is now proportional to the enemy’s size

• Added a limit to the number of bounce and pierce visual effects to improve performance in heavy scenarios

• Updated the visual effect for bullet piercing to make it much clearer