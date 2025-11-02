 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20641239 Edited 2 November 2025 – 19:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

  • Fixed an issue that caused some settings to not be saved.

  • Slightly improved menu navigation.

  • Added UI for equipping weapons.

  • Improved visuals for Lantern's glow effects.

  • Added the ability to hide help text.

