Happy Sunday!

This is the first of two seasonal updates as we roll into the Fall Twitch Drops. The second update will follow within the next week.

Updates

Removed Halloween layout

Added Fall layout with autumn trees and falling leaves

Added chalkboard style leaderboard signs

Seasonal decoration achievements now auto-trigger if already unlocked

Moved Twitch Drop wraps to the Seasonal tab in the store

Added an isOnline check for streamer data

Fixes

Settings now properly remove all event listeners on exit

Fixed content length issues in Settings tabs

Happy Dropping! o/