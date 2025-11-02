Happy Sunday!
This is the first of two seasonal updates as we roll into the Fall Twitch Drops. The second update will follow within the next week.
Updates
Removed Halloween layout
Added Fall layout with autumn trees and falling leaves
Added chalkboard style leaderboard signs
Seasonal decoration achievements now auto-trigger if already unlocked
Moved Twitch Drop wraps to the Seasonal tab in the store
Added an isOnline check for streamer data
Fixes
Settings now properly remove all event listeners on exit
Fixed content length issues in Settings tabs
Happy Dropping! o/
