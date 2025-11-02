 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20641177
Update notes via Steam Community

Happy Sunday!
This is the first of two seasonal updates as we roll into the Fall Twitch Drops. The second update will follow within the next week.

Updates

  • Removed Halloween layout

  • Added Fall layout with autumn trees and falling leaves

  • Added chalkboard style leaderboard signs

  • Seasonal decoration achievements now auto-trigger if already unlocked

  • Moved Twitch Drop wraps to the Seasonal tab in the store

  • Added an isOnline check for streamer data

Fixes

  • Settings now properly remove all event listeners on exit

  • Fixed content length issues in Settings tabs

Happy Dropping! o/

