Fixed the issue where drinking water didn’t update the character’s status/attributes.

Fixed the issue where stones on the ground couldn’t be collected.

Fixed the initial login issue causing incorrect arm display and input being unresponsive.

Fixed the issue where items held in hand couldn’t be dropped.

Adjusted certain item attribute values and spawn probabilities.

Adjusted some character attribute values.

Added initial supplies and a building hammer for the character (usable in the construction system).

Improved hit detection accuracy for both the character and NPCs.

Tuned ragdoll parameters for some NPCs (to prevent corpses from flying into the air after death).

Fixed abnormal NPC actions such as “blocking” and “strafing” during combat with players.

Fixed the issue where weather status did not refresh.