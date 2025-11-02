 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20641141
Update notes via Steam Community

- Fixed several bug fixes reported post-release.

- The spikes in the room where you get the aerial dash will not cause instakill.

- Levelups and items that increase stats will not pause the game, so input blocking issues should be fixed.

- Translation modifications to avoid confusion about certain puzzles.

- Fixed a softlock after reaching the secret ending.

- Fixed an issue where an enemy continues to cause damage even after being defeated (requires further testing).

- In hard mode, save statues will restore health and mana, but the maximum number of recovery items that can be purchased will be limited (from 9 to 4).

- Fixed a bug where passive mana regeneration did not occur when in cold areas.

- It has been detected that the final content of the game does not contain a Portuguese translation. The translator has fallen ill, so when a translation is available, it will be added.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2112751
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2112752
  • Loading history…
